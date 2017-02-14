Armenian Defense Ministry focuses on borderline communities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said that Armenian Ministry of Defense is consistently focused on the borderline communities of Armenia.

Vigen Sargsyan said this during his visit to Gegharkunik and Tavush marzes. Minister was accompanied by Armenian Minister of Healthcare Levon Altunyan and Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan.



Vigen Sargsyan attended military and municipal hospitals in Vardenis city and attached special importance to providing best healthcare conditions for citizens and servicemen.



He also attended one of the military bases in the Eastern direction of Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, got acquainted with the conditions of carrying out military duty and encouraged several soldiers at the frontline.



Vigen Sargsyan outlined during his meeting with residents of Vahan community in Gegharkunik marz that the protection of residents is in reliable hands, as vanguard units do everything possible to protect the population.



The delegation also visited one of the military camps at the 3rd Army Corps, observed the ongoing construction works.



The visit was concluded in Berd, where the ministers got acquainted with housing conditions of the military and municipal hospitals, as well as discussed issues of uniting the medical establishments.



Let us remind that Vigen Sargsyan heads the newly created interdepartmental commission for coordination of issues in borderline communities.