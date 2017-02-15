NATO experts support defense reforms in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program Expert Group visited the National Defense Research Univerity of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

Univesity President Hayk Kotanjyan attached importance to the support received from the NATO Expert Group in implementation of defense education reforms in Armenia.



Hayk Kotanjyan noted that the target of the Second Strategic Defense Review of Armenia, launched in 2014, is the review of the National Security Strategy of Armenia.



The process will be realized through the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Strategy of Armenia, based on the Draft NCS that was reviewed by the joint group of Armenian and American experts.



The parties also touched upon the steps taken towards the organization of strategic-operational-level military education in the National Defense Research Univerity, suggested by the NATO DEEP experts during the visit in March, 2016.