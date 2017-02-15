362 views

NATO experts support defense reforms in Armenia


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program Expert Group visited the National Defense Research Univerity of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

Univesity President Hayk Kotanjyan attached importance to the support received from the NATO Expert Group in implementation of defense education reforms in Armenia.

Hayk Kotanjyan noted that the target of the Second Strategic Defense Review of Armenia, launched in 2014, is the review of the National Security Strategy of Armenia.

The process will be realized through the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Strategy of Armenia, based on the Draft NCS that was reviewed by the joint group of Armenian and American experts.

The parties also touched upon the steps taken towards the organization of strategic-operational-level military education in the National Defense Research Univerity, suggested by the NATO DEEP experts during the visit in March, 2016.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | February 15, 2017 17:57
Armenian-Bulgarian military ties to deepen

Society | February 15, 2017 17:40
Armenian PM calls on students to be “rebellious and uncompromising”

Foreign Policy | February 15, 2017 17:08
Nalbandian and Lavrov to meet in Moscow
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017