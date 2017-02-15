Armenian-Bulgarian military ties to deepen

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received today Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Armenia.

Armenian Defense Ministry noted that the sides attached special importance to the development of Armenian-Bulgarian military-technical cooperation.



Vigen Sargsyan highly appreciated the current level of collaboration. Minister remarked that Bulgaria was one of the first European countries in to cooperate with Armenia in military sector.



He also attached special importance particularly to the exchange of experience in military police, military education, human resource management and other spheres.