Armenian soldier killed in bulldozer accident

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 15:00 on February 15, an incident occurred involving a T-170 bulldozer, which belonged to a military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry.
While cleaning the road to the unit’s military position, the bulldozer with three servicemen inside rolled down the canyon, and the accident resulted in death for one contract serviceman Garegin Minasyan and injuries for two others, Armen Pukhan and Vruyr Nersisyan.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that Garegin Minasyan died on the way to Gegharkunik military hospital.
On the same day Armen Pukhan and Vruyr Nersisyan were taken to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Defense Minsitry.
A criminal case was opened, and an investigation is underway.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.