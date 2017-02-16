Armenian soldier killed in bulldozer accident

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 15:00 on February 15, an incident occurred involving a T-170 bulldozer, which belonged to a military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

While cleaning the road to the unit’s military position, the bulldozer with three servicemen inside rolled down the canyon, and the accident resulted in death for one contract serviceman Garegin Minasyan and injuries for two others, Armen Pukhan and Vruyr Nersisyan.



The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that Garegin Minasyan died on the way to Gegharkunik military hospital.



On the same day Armen Pukhan and Vruyr Nersisyan were taken to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Defense Minsitry.



A criminal case was opened, and an investigation is underway.