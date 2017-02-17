Armenian soldier dies from CO poisoning

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Armenian serviceman Garegin Argamanyan (born in 1997) died from CO poisoning at his permanent deployment, one of central military units of the NKR Defense Army.
The Defense Army informed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.
