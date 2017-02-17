NATO expert group sums up the visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program Expert Group, formed for supporting Armenia’s needs, was on a visit to Yerevan on February 13-17.

Armenian Ministry of Defense reports that experts from NATO Headquarters, as well as military educational institutions of Canada, Czech Republic and Lithuania were involved in the group.



The visit was aimed at summarizing cooperation programs of 2016 with Department of Personnel and Military Education of Armenian Defense Ministry and military educational institutions, as well as coordinating ways of collaboration in 2017.



On February 13-16 the international expert group had meetings with heads of military educational institutions and those responsible for educational process.



At the end of the visit the sides coordinated with military educational institutions the relevant programs of further cooperation with the international expert group.