Armenian police is getting ready to the elections

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The operational headquarters, created to ensure the normal execution of the election to Armenian National Assembly, held its first meeting.

The meeting was attended by members of the police staff, as well as heads of marz police departments and the central office departments.



At the meeting, the parties discussed functions of the working groups, formed within the headquarters, the action guildeline for police officers during the elections, improvement of the electoral roll, and other issues.