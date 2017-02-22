Vigen Sargsyan tells when Armenia might use Iskander

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan commented on military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel.

“I believe Israel is solving their own, very serious security issues, and most likely, involvement in the region is in the country’s interests,” Minister Sargsyan said in the interview to RIA Novosti.



Vigen Sargsyan noted that use of modern technologies and approbation of weapons such as kamikaze drones has negative impact on the situation in the region.



“I don’t think we should make emotional conclusions or short-term deductions. I believe that Israel’s interests are perfectly clear. Time will show if Azerbaijan needed all that. It’s up to them to decide,” said Defense Minister of Armenia.



Answering the question on ownership of Iskander-M missile systems, paraded in September, 2016 in Yerevan, Vigen Sargsyan said, “They belong to the Armed Forces of Armenia, there are no two ways about it.”



“The purpose and parameters of that weapon allow causing irreversible damage to the infrastructure of the country it’s used against. Therefore, decision on application of Iskander systems will be closely tied with the development of the situation. In any case, we consider it a weapon of a guaranteed impact, should the necessity arise. First, it’s a deterrent weapon. Obviously, the way the situation develops can dictate a change in approach, but principally, that kind of weapon should cool any hot head by its ideology and capacities,” the Minister stressed.