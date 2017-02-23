Armenian Defense Minister accuses Azerbijan of “discrediting OSCE”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan received today Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Gunther Baechler.

Vigen Sargsyan expressed Armenia’s support to the priorities stated by the Austrian Chairmanship and aimed at settlement of conflicts, de-escalation of tensions and restoration of the atmosphere of mutual trust.



Minister Sargsyan attached importance to the efforts in formation of international investigation mechanisms for ceasefire violations on the Line of Contact, and stressed the necessity to condemn Azerbaijan’s violations of all international arms control commitments.



Touching upon the situation around the OSCE Yerevan Office, Vigen Sargsyan appreciated the role that the office and the organization play in development of democratic institutions, modernization of election process and protection of human rights in Armenia.



Minister Sargsyan qualified Azerbaijan’s attempts to get the Yerevan Office close, discredit the OSCE and apply blackmail policy as unacceptable.



The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reaffirmed the necessity to intensify the organization’s efforts in the NK conflict settlement and de-escalation of tensions. Gunther Baechler expressed his hope that the difficult matter with the OSCE Yerevan Office will be resolved in accordance with the interests of Armenia and the OSCE.



