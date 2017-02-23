Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation, MoD says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said today that certain rise of tensions on Line of Contact should be approached with consistent readiness and vigilance.

“The rival has never concealed its intentions, while our Armed Forces continue to keep control over the situation. No ceasefire violation is justifiable, as it is established by international agreements. The goal of Armed Forces is providing full implementation of those agreements with counteractions, which we do,” Armenian Defense Minister said.



Vigen Sargsyan emphasized that Armenia would continue insisting on implementation of the agreements, reached by Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016.



“I wonder why one of the conflicting sides tries to avoid the agreements, which create an essential condition for building trust between the sides,” Vigen Sargsyan remarked.