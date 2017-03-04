Armenian peacekeepers’ training center to be renovated with U.S. support

Yerevan /Mediamax/. “ZAR” training center of the Armenian Peacekeeping brigade has launched the renovation co-financed by the United States.

The ceremony on March 3 was attended by Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills.



“The center will be completely renovated in the next few months with the help from our American partners. This is another proof of the active and efficient nature of Armenian-American cooperation in defense sector. Once the center is renovated and re-equipped, our peacekeepers will be able to train and prepare for the missions in improved conditions, compliant with modern standards,” Vigen Sargsyan said.



“ZAR” center is the main training unit of the Peacekeeping brigade of Armenian Armed Forces, where the servicemen receive training and retraining. The renovation will be completed in several stages.