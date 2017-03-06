Armenian-British military cooperation new plan is signed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense hosted today the annual Armenian-British military-political consultations, co-chaired by Head of the Defense Policy Department of the Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan and Director of International Security Policy in the UK Nick Gurr.

Armenian MoD noted that UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth also took part in the consultations.



Results of 2016-2017 Armenian-British Professional Cooperation Plan in defense sector were summed up, while the full implementation of the annual cooperation plan was registered.



Implementation of programs in a number of sectors of mutual interest was discussed within the frames of 2017-2018 cooperation: military education, trainings, as well as military readiness of junior commanders and peacekeeping instructors etc.



2017-2018 Professional Cooperation Plan was signed between Armenian Ministry of Defense and UK Ministry of Defense.