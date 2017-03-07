Armenian-Russian military technical cooperation is discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov paid a visit to Armenia.
Armenian Ministry of Defense noted that Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia, Chairman of State Military Industrial Committee David Pakhchanian received Vladimir Drozhzhov on March 6.
The sides discussed issues relating the works of Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.
In particular, current issues and perspectives of Armenian-Russian military-technical cooperation, as well as implementation of mutual agreements were discussed during the meeting.
