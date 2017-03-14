NATO's Trust Fund to help Armenia in demining issues

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenia I Trust Fund focuses on the demilitarization, dismantling and disposal of 140 decommissioned military vehicles, as well as the disposal of 21 armored combat vehicles.

Mediamax reports that the information was provided in the NATO Secretary General's Annual Report, presented on March 13 in Brussels.



“The project also delivers education on explosive remnants of war and the risks from mines to the Armenian population, helping civilians understand how to identify mines and what measures to take,” the report reads.



Mediamax notes that German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler and Deputy Chief of Department of Defense Policy of the Armenian Defense Ministry Mher Israelyan informed in November of 2016 that Germany would allocate EUR 1 million to destruction of breakdown armored cars in Armenia.



Matthias Kiesler noted that by financing this project Germany helps Armenia to fulfill its commitments, provided for by the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.