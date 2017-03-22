Armenian and Serbian Defense Universities to cooperate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A delegation from Serbian Univesity of Defense, headed by Rector Mladen Vuruna, visited National Defense Research University of the Armenian Defense Ministry today.

Univesity President, Lieutenant-General Hayk Kotanjyan noted that Armenia’s military and political leadership receives strategic estimations and suggestions based on the studies undertaken in the university.



The Serbian side shared their high appreciation for the Armenian National Defense Research University’s activity and the introductory visit.



Members of the delegation expressed their hope that the visit will mark the beginning of cooperation between the two agencies.