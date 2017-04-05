Russian pilots perform aerobatic elements in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Pilots of MiG-29 fourth-generation fighters started the special exercise of complex aerobatic elements at Erebuni Russian military aviation base, stationed in Armenia.

The pilots will train flights to stratosphere at over 10,000m height, as well as complex aerobatic elements in pairs or units.



The Russian pilots will exercise the maneuvers by oneself and in pairs at extreme low and extreme high altitude of 250 up to 12,000 meters, with speed over 1000km/h.