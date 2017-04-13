Russian gunners train with Grad in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Servicemen of the artillery detachments of the Russian military base in Armenia began gunnery drills at Alagyaz mountainous training ground. The drills are scheduled within preparations for the final examination of the winter academic period.

Total 100 servicemen and 30 items of military equipment are involved in the training.



In the course of three days before the drills, the gunners conducted equipment maintenance at over 2000m height above sea level.



During the drill, the servicemen strike the targets of a conventional rival from BM-21 Grad missile systems.