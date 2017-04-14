Armenian-Chinese military cooperation program signed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Delegation led by Director of Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission of China Guan Youfei, was on a working visit to Armenia on April 11-14.

Armenian Defense Ministry informs that Head of the Defense Policy Department of Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan and Guan Youfei signed a Cooperation Program 2017.



Chinese delegation had meetings with Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia Movses Hakobyan and David Pakhchanian, Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia and the Chairman of State Military Industrial Committee with Defense Ministry.



Agreements were reached on expansion of cooperation in defense sector, as well as implementation of a number of projects.