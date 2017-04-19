1515 views

Russian intelligence units are training in Armenia


Photo: Russian military bases in Armenia

Photo: Russian military bases in Armenia

Photo: Russian military bases in Armenia

Photo: Russian military bases in Armenia

Photo: Russian military bases in Armenia

Photo: Russian military bases in Armenia


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Special tactical exercise began at Kakhmud training ground for intelligence units of the Russian military base, stationed in Armenia.

During the combat training, the intelligence units will exercise searching and blocking the area of the conditional rival’s deployment, attacking the moving column of diversion-intelligence group, as well as searching weapons and ammunition, hidden in mountain and woody area, with maps and modern GPS navigators.

All training servicemen use “Ratnik” modern combat outfits during the special tactical exercise at the height of over 1,500m above the sea level.

The training involves around 500 servicemen and more than 50 items of military equipment.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | April 19, 2017 14:37
Trainings of Russian aviation and Air Defense units start in Armenia

Science | April 19, 2017 12:04
Cell study in Yerevan to get a new lease of life

Nagorno Karabakh | April 19, 2017 09:57
Ceasefire is violated for 55 times
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017