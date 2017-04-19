Russian intelligence units are training in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Special tactical exercise began at Kakhmud training ground for intelligence units of the Russian military base, stationed in Armenia.

During the combat training, the intelligence units will exercise searching and blocking the area of the conditional rival’s deployment, attacking the moving column of diversion-intelligence group, as well as searching weapons and ammunition, hidden in mountain and woody area, with maps and modern GPS navigators.



All training servicemen use “Ratnik” modern combat outfits during the special tactical exercise at the height of over 1,500m above the sea level.



The training involves around 500 servicemen and more than 50 items of military equipment.