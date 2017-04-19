235 views

Trainings of Russian aviation and Air Defense units start in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/.Within preparations for the final examination of the winter academic period, Russian Air Defense subdivisions, fighter and army aviation began tactical training at the Russian military base, stationed in Armenia.

The servicemen conducted the order of interaction in calculations of surface-to-air missile systems for capturing and maintaining of air targets at Alagyaz and Kakhmud training grounds.

Anti-aircraft gunners accomplished electronic launches on the imitational targets of the conditional rival.

The trainings involved 500 servicemen and more than 100 units of special military equipment, including Buk-M1-2 air defense missile system, S-300 missile system, MiG-29 fighters, Mil Mi-24 Mil and Mi-8 helicopters.

