Armenia to provide families of fallen soldiers with apartments

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced today that families with fallen or first-degree disabled soldiers will receive apartments.

The President made that statement at the “Nation-army 2017” conference, which opened at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan today.



Accordign to the President, he already instructed the Minister of Defense to take all necessary actions immediately.



“This issue must be solved once and for all, and no later than by the end of 2019. I also ordered to examine and solve immediately the issue of expropriation of the Defense Ministry’s housing fund, subject to privatization, which is occupied now by the soldiers who have the right of compension for self-owned apartments,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



He stressed that such action will facilitate patriotic upbringing as well.



“One is responsible when he has a place of his own. In those apartments and that culture, they will raise children with the same feeling of ownership,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



According to the President, the next few years will be decisive in terms of reforms.



“The state will continue taking practical steps for the citizens who choose army service. The state will also continue the policy of special care towards our soldiers who die or become disabled while serving the Motherland, and towards their families,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



