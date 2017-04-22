1348 views

Armenian Defense Minister to have two new deputies


Vigen Sargsyan
Vigen Sargsyan

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members of the RPA (Republican Party of Armenia) faction Artak Zakaryan and Artak Davtyan will be appointed as the new deputies of Armenian Minister of Defense after the parliament of this convocation ends its work.

Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan informed about this at the news conference today.

“They are already officially involved in our work, but the final appointment will take place after the parliament of this convocation ends its work,” Defense Minister remarked. 

Artak Davtyan is the acting Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, while Artak Zakaryan is the acting Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

