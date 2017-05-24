Armenian Defense Minister has new deputies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on appointing Artak Zakaryan as First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia.

By another decree of the Armenian President, Artak Davtyan was appointed as Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia.



Mediamax remarks that Artak Zakaryan held the position of the Chairman of the NA (Armenian National Assembly) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations during the fifth convocation of Armenian National Assembly, while Artak Davtyan was the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Affairs.