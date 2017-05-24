Russia supplies weapons and ammunition to Armenia on time

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the Defense Policy Department of Armenian Defense Ministry Levon Ayvazyan stated today that the terms of weapons and ammunition delivery from Russia are being upheld.

At the meeting with the press today, Levon Ayvazyan said that weapons import is realized according to the schedule of the loan agreement between Armenia and Russia.



“The terms haven’t been exceeded. A lot has been imported already, and depending on relevance, the full list will be released sooner or later,” he said.



The Defense Ministry representative also spoke about the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, qualifying it as very important from the political point of view. Levon Ayvazyan shared his opinion that “there will be more such statements”.



The Head of the Defense Policy Department noted that after the April war of 2016, significant efforts were implemented on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.



“Installement of surveillance equipment provided efficient and operative control over the entire length of the Line of Contact, which increases the ability to detect the rival’s movement,” Levon Ayvazyan said.