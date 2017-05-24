Armenian officers continue studying in US Army War College

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to USA Grigor Hovhannisyan visited the United States’ leading military education institution, US Army War College.

Armenian MFA informed that the Ambassador met with the college Commandant William Rapp and discussed with him the results and perspectives of cooperation in the framework of International Military Education and Training program.



The parties shared their appreciation for the fact that 7 senior Armenian officers already passed training at US Army War College, expressing the hope that the process will be continuous.



Ambassador Hovhannisyan also met with the Armenian officers studying at the college.