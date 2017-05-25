Russian military experts arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The task force of the experts from Russian Ministry of Defense arrived in Yerevan and met with representatives of Armenia’s Defense Ministry today.

The parties discussed the protocol “Changes to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in the Area of Military Courier Services of 2 December 2013” and further implementation of signing procedures.



The protocol provides for realization of the changes in the mentioned agreement and its application, which establishes the procedure of servicemen’s correspondence via the military courier services network. The agreement regulates issues related to the transfer of letters from military forces, stationed in the territory of one party, to similar forces in the other.