Armenia and Cyprus to activate defense ties


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and Cyprus will activate ties in defense sector.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, who is on official visit to Cyprus, and his counterpart Christoforos Fokaides told about the great potential for cooperation between Armenia and Cyprus, particularly, in military education and trainings.

This has been the first official visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Cyprus since 2002.

On May 29, Vigen Sargsyan met with representatives of the Armenian community in Cyprus at Armenian Prelature of Cyprus.

