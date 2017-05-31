244 views

Armenian-Estonian defense ties are being activated


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry

Yerevan/Mediamax/. First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan received today Chairman of the National Defense Committee of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) Hannes Hanso and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonia Marko Mihkelson.

Armenian Defense Ministry reports that the sides discussed issues relating to the activation of Armenian-Estonian cooperation in defense sector, implementation of defense reforms, Armenia-NATO cooperation, international peacekeeping missions and regional security.

Touching upon new EU-Armenia Framework Agreement, Artak Zakaryan remarked that the European Unions always remained one of Armenia’s important partners, adding that cooperation with EU was based first and foremost on the system of common values.

