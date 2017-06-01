Armenian conscription evaders to pay fines to escape prosecution

Yerevan/Mediamax/. 27-year-old Armenian conscription evaders living abroad now can escape criminal prosecution by paying a fine.

The draft amendment to the corresponding law was adopted at the session of Armenian Government today.



Prolongation of the law’s term anticipates repatriation of over 1000 individuals and will allow them to escape criminal prosecution by paying the fine within the set time period.



The payments will be collected on the specially created account of Armenian Defense Ministry, which will have substantial effect on solution of current problems in the sector.



The law affects the autumn conscripts of 1992 and spring conscripts of 2017 (May 1 included). Preliminary estimations indicate the amendment will ensure additional AMD 2,3bn for the defense budget.



Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan noted the law can pose additional risk as well, causing Armenia-based individuals try to evade conscription.



“Our policy should be not extending this change into the next year and regulating the documents in the way that would prevent at least Armenia-based persons from evading conscription,” Vigen Sargsyan said.



The final version of the amended law will be directed to the National Assembly in two days. MPs will review the draft at the extraordinary meeting on June 7.