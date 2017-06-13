Armenian athlete-servicemen participate in international championship

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Three servicemen of Armenian Armed Forced participate in 50th World Military Orienteering Championship (WMOC) on June 11-16 in Hamina, Finland.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, the Armenian athletes are involved in two disciplines featured in the competition: middle distance (7-8 km) and relay.



The athletes are winners of the 16th All-Army Spartakiade in 2017.



International Military Sports Council (CISM) is the organizer of WMOC. Armenia has membered CISM since 1994.