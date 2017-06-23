Large military units to have Tumo centers

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan stated today at the government’s session that works were carried out on the establishment of Tumo centers at large military units.

“Currently we are carrying out an intensive work on organizing additional education for our servicemen. We also work on further establishment of Tumo centers at large military units of Armenia so that our servicemen have the opportunity to receive basic IT knowledge while serving in the army. It would be mutually beneficial if we find interested partners in other sectors as well, ready to establish small education centers,” Vigen Sargsyan remarked.



Minister Sargsyan emphasized that new professionals would be able to constantly join different organizations, in case additional education was provided in the army.



Mediamax reminds that Tumo-Army project will implement various joint projects with Tumo center currently being constructed in Koghb community of Tavush region.