Families of Armenian fallen servicemen to have apartments until yearend

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian government made a decision today at the session to direct AMD 3 billion from extra-budgetary funds of Armenian Traffic Police for improving housing conditions of families of fallen, dead or first-degree disabled servicemen.

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan remarked that the mentioned sum comprised of fines collected in extra-budgetary funds, based on video or photo shots. According to him, the current issue has been solved every year with AMD 500 million from budget means.



“We will bring into reality the Armenian President’s instruction on solving the housing problem for families of fallen servicemen across the country until the yearend. We will be able to direct means to improving housing conditions for second-degree disabled servicemen next year,” Vigen Sargsyan stated.