CSTO Exercise to be discussed in Armenia


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense will host on July 27-30 the second staff negotiations on organizational works of CSTO Cooperation-2017 joint military exercise to take place on October 9-13 in Armenia.

The negotiations on Unbreakable Brotherhood-2017 military exercise will involve interested ministries and departments from CSTO member states, representatives from CSTO Secretariat and CSTO United Staff.

The draft plan of the exercise, its practical points and the number of participants will be discussed during the negotiations.

