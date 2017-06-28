632 views

Armenia to clear inner situation in army units via anonymous survey


Vigen Sargsyan
Vigen Sargsyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Defense Ministry of Armenia will conduct anonymous surveys among all demobilized soldiers, starting from the upcoming demobilization.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan told the press about the initiative today.

In the framework of the Ministry’s new “Lookout” program, sociologists will visit the demobilized soldiers and find out about the relations, living conditions, fair treatment, and other details of the life in military units via a 50-question survey.

“We will indicate only the unit and maintain anonymity of the soldiers. The collected information will be kept in our common database. We’ll have the full picture, based on the soldiers’ answers, as soon as in September,” Vigen Sargsyan said.

