Azerbaijan suffers at least 8 casualties in past 10 days

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan stated today that Azerbaijan suffered at least 8 casualties in the last 10 days, resulting from escalation of the situation at borders from the Azerbaijani side and subsequent punitive actions from the Armenian side.
The Minister stressed that the number of casualties has been confirmed by the Armenian side.
“We have the results of the monitoring, but we don’t have proof. The fallen soldiers haven’ been laid to rest and the Azerbaijani media hasn’t mentioned the latest development,” Vigen Sargsyan said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.