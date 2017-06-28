Azerbaijan suffers at least 8 casualties in past 10 days

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan stated today that Azerbaijan suffered at least 8 casualties in the last 10 days, resulting from escalation of the situation at borders from the Azerbaijani side and subsequent punitive actions from the Armenian side.

The Minister stressed that the number of casualties has been confirmed by the Armenian side.



“We have the results of the monitoring, but we don’t have proof. The fallen soldiers haven’ been laid to rest and the Azerbaijani media hasn’t mentioned the latest development,” Vigen Sargsyan said.