Vigen Sargsyan comments on weapon supply to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said today he views negatively any weapon supply to Azerbaijan, as “Azerbaijan is an unpredictable country due to lack of democratic mechanisms”.

“In this regard, new risks arise whether it’s supply of Russian, Israeli or Turkish weapons,” Vigen Sargsyan remarked.



Touching upon the possibility of renewal of military actions, the Minister noted:



“I’m almost certain a full-scale war won’t occur, because the NK issue cannot be solved in that manner. There is no way for the NK issue to be resolved in Azerbaijan’s favor. Renewing the war would be foolish from Azerbaijani leadership.”



Vigen Sargsyan also spoke about Armenia-Russia cooperation, noting that it is constantly expanding.



“The issues we raise in the dialogue are more stabilizing and long-term then just weapon supply of this or that amount,” the Minister concluded.