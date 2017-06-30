Vigen Sargsyan attends meetings with NATO officials

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian delegation headed by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan took part in Defense Ministers meeting of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan partner countries in Brussels.

Armenian Defense Ministry informed that Vigen Sargsyan introduced Armenia’s approach and vision of ensuring security and stability in Afghanistan and the region and suggested certain solutions for current defense issues.



After the meeting, Minister Sargsyan discussed the process and future programs of Armenia-North Atlantic alliance cooperation with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller.



Touching upon global and regional security, Armenian delegation presented the defense reforms, which are underway in Armenia, and exchanged views on the opportunities and format of NATO support in implementation of the reforms.



Armenian Defense Minister also had a meeting with Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Mikhail Kostarakos. The parties discussed the possibility and perspectives of establishing cooperation between military agencies of Armenia and the European Union.



In the framework of collaboration with the civil society, Defense Minister of Armenia met with experts from various international research centers at Carnegie Europe.