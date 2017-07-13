Armenian President visits military positions in Tavush

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armenian Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Tavush region today morning.

According to presidential press service, Serzh Sargsyan visited a military position in the Northeastern borderline, took a walk around the military base and got acquainted with living and duty accomplishment conditions of servicemen and the level of military readiness.



President Sargsyan encouraged a number of officers and soldiers with presents.



He participated in the opening ceremony of permanent deployment site of the military unit, based in Ijevan. President Sargsyan took a walk around barracks and dined with the servicemen in military canteen.