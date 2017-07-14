“Armenian Army gets stronger every day,” Serzh Sargsyan said

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that "Armenian Army gets stronger every day.”
He said this in Dilijan, where Armenian Ministry of Defense summed up public discussion on new projects on July 13.
“We have acquired new weapons and equipment. The level of saturation, furnishing and military uniforms of Armenian Armed Forces is satisfying, which allows tackling all possible military challenges.
Of course, we never forget that the main acting character in the battlefield is human being, the Armenia fighter. We have always won most important battles, wars and registered significant successes owing to human factor. The combination of sufficient number and quality of weaponry and ammunition, as well as smart and courageous servicemen is the key to success, which I have never doubted,” Serzh Sargsyan said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.