“Armenian Army gets stronger every day,” Serzh Sargsyan said

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that "Armenian Army gets stronger every day.”

He said this in Dilijan, where Armenian Ministry of Defense summed up public discussion on new projects on July 13.



“We have acquired new weapons and equipment. The level of saturation, furnishing and military uniforms of Armenian Armed Forces is satisfying, which allows tackling all possible military challenges.



Of course, we never forget that the main acting character in the battlefield is human being, the Armenia fighter. We have always won most important battles, wars and registered significant successes owing to human factor. The combination of sufficient number and quality of weaponry and ammunition, as well as smart and courageous servicemen is the key to success, which I have never doubted,” Serzh Sargsyan said.