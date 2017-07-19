Vigen Sargsyan visits soldiers in Artsakh

-19.07.17Yerevan, July 19. /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan visited military positions on the third day of his working visit to Artsakh.

He spoke with the servicemen at the positions and learned about current situation on the Line of Contact and the efforts aimed at more efficient counteraction against the rival’s possible provocations.



Minister Sargsyan attended a meeting at Artsakh Defense Army Headquarters. The parties touched upon introduction of joint equipment management, supplementation of military positions, and fortification of engineering and reinforcement structures.



Vigen Sargsyan also met with draftees at one of the Defense Army units.



“You are here to carry out the important mission of defending your homeland. I assure you that the entire Armenian nation, not just your families, but all Armenians carefully follow your every step and achievement and worry about your concerns. I guarantee that the military and political leaders of Armenia and Artsakh do everything possible to make your service the most efficient,” stated the head of Defense Ministry.