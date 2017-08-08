Yerevan promises tough response to Baku’s provocations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense responded today to the information by Azerbaijani media, according to which the Armenian subdivisions opened fire in the direction of Garalar village in Azerbaijan, which wounded 13-year-old child.

“Yesterday evening and throughout the night the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire from any weapon along the entire length of Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the statement reads.



The Armenian Defense Ministry denied the allegations, mentioning that the Armenian Forces never target peaceful population.



“The falsification by Azerbaijani propaganda is evident even from their own pictures, which show that the child’s wounds are rather old and have nothing to do with allegedly “shrapnel wound” on August 7.



Armenian Ministry of Defense called on Azerbaijani military and political leadership to avoid further escalation, warning that any provocation will receive tough response from the Armenian side,” Armenian Defense Ministry stated.