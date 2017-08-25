992 views

“Our servicemen are among best representatives of Armenian society”


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that "Armenian servicemen are among the best representatives of Armenian society.”

Serzh Sargsyan delivered a commencement speech for class of 2016-2017 from Armenian military educational institutions, held at Sardarapat Memorial. 279 graduates became lieutenants today. 

“Only the Armenian independent state could form this new group in our society. Armenian government will do everything possible to solve issues that our distinguished servicemen face,” President of Armenia said.

“Spirits of Sardarapat heroes follow us here, and we all should realize the historic responsibility of providing security for Armenia and preserving the eternal existence of our state,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

