Ara Nazaryan released of duties of Deputy Defense Minister


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the decree of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Ara Nazaryan was released of his duties as Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia.

Mediamax remarks that Ara Nazaryan was appointed as Deputy Minister of Defense 10 years ago in 2007, becoming the first civilian to hold high position at Ministry of Defense.

