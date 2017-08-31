Constitutional reforms on military service to be implemented

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Draft laws of the Republic of Armenia “On Defense” and “On Military Service and Serviceman’s Status” were approved during the Armenian government’s session today.

The drafts laws are aimed at providing legal base for new regulations within the updated Constitution, including unification of 7 current laws into 2 and incorporation of new policies, among which “It is me” and “I have the honor” programs.



Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan introduced the main changes provided for by the drafts.



In particular, he suggested making a number of revisions in conscription order. The demand of current law, according to which draftee is not allowed to serve in a military unit stationed less than 150 km away from the place of registration, will be removed. The rule was previously applied for disciplinary reasons.



According to Vigen Sargsyan, location of service is currently effectively determined by a draw, and “there is no explanation to why draftees may not serve in a problem-solving military unit near their residence places, based on the same draw”.



On the other hand, servicemen of special status previously had the opportunity to serve within 150 km distance from the residence place. According to Vigen Sargsyan, it does not solve any issue.



“This rule will not facilitate the communication with relatives, since they will not have an opportunity to go home anyway. We offer to change this formal advantage with a constructive one. The mentioned servicemen will be involved in combat duty only on voluntary bases. In addition, they will also get 2 additional opportunities for vacation,” Vigen Sargsyan stressed.



According to the current law, brothers called up for compulsory military service during the the same military call-up, upon their desire, could be called up for service at the same military unit. The new draft says that brothers can choose the same unit, regardless of the military call-up. According to Minister Sargsyan, this will facilitate the parents’ visits and the army service as a whole.



The other change relates to students of military and educational institutions.



“These people know perfectly well that after 4-year education they will have to serve the country for additional 20 years. It is heard to decide for 18-year old young men whether they are ready to devote another 20 years to the service. We are offering to reduce the mandatory period for the first contract to 10 or 20 years upon the preference of the student,” Vigen Sargsyan said.