Armenian Defense Minister departs for Beijing


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan started his official visit to Beijing today.

According to Armenian MoD, Minister Sargsyan will have meetings with Defense Minister of China Chang Wanquan and other senior officials.

