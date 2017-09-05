Armenian Defense Minister departs for Beijing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan started his official visit to Beijing today.
According to Armenian MoD, Minister Sargsyan will have meetings with Defense Minister of China Chang Wanquan and other senior officials.
Photo: Photolure
According to Armenian MoD, Minister Sargsyan will have meetings with Defense Minister of China Chang Wanquan and other senior officials.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.