Vigen Sargsyan visits military industrial company in Beijing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today morning Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan’s delegation visited Poly Group Corporation in Beijing.
According to Armenian MoD, Poly Group is one of the largest companies in China, specialized in sectors of defense, energy, mining industry, real estate and culture. The company is leading in some of the mentioned sectors.
Recently the company has successfully advanced in military industry, incorporating various weapons in global arms market. The Chinese arms currently compete with similar production by leading countries in the market.
In a meeting with the company’s leadership the sides expressed readiness to continue active discussions on the perspectives of cooperation in defense sector.
Vigen Sargsyan had a tour in Poly Art Museum, where valuable expressions of Chinese culture are exhibited.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.