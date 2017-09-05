Vigen Sargsyan visits military industrial company in Beijing

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today morning Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan’s delegation visited Poly Group Corporation in Beijing.

According to Armenian MoD, Poly Group is one of the largest companies in China, specialized in sectors of defense, energy, mining industry, real estate and culture. The company is leading in some of the mentioned sectors.



Recently the company has successfully advanced in military industry, incorporating various weapons in global arms market. The Chinese arms currently compete with similar production by leading countries in the market.



In a meeting with the company’s leadership the sides expressed readiness to continue active discussions on the perspectives of cooperation in defense sector.



Vigen Sargsyan had a tour in Poly Art Museum, where valuable expressions of Chinese culture are exhibited.