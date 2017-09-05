Armenian Armed Forces participate in joint exercises in Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 4-6 the working group of Head of the Air Defense Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Vardanyan will participate in the session of CIS Air Defence Coordination Committee in Moscow and Astrakhan, as well as Military Interaction-2017 joint military exercises.

According to Armenian MoD, the delegation of Head of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan will participate in the active final stage of Military Interaction-2017 on September 7, Astrakhan.