1563 views

Armenian Armed Forces participate in joint exercises in Russia


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On September 4-6 the working group of Head of the Air Defense Forces of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Vardanyan will participate in the session of CIS Air Defence Coordination Committee in Moscow and Astrakhan, as well as Military Interaction-2017 joint military exercises.

According to Armenian MoD, the delegation of Head of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan will participate in the active final stage of Military Interaction-2017 on September 7, Astrakhan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Interviews | September 5, 2017 09:23
Yossi Melman: I became Number 1 Public Enemy in Azerbaijan

Army and Police | September 4, 2017 14:11
Armenian Armed Forces participate in joint exercises in Russia

Society | September 4, 2017 13:01
Armenian President awards emergency workers
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017