Armenian Defense Minister continues his visit to China

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today morning Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited PLA National Defense University in China.

According to Armenian MoD, Armenia already has the experience of cooperating with National Defense University, one of the key educational institutions in China.



Minister Sargsyan expressed his content with this cooperation at the meeting with senior staff of the university, thanking them for warm attitude towards the Armenian servicemen. According to the university’s senior staff, the Armenian servicemen have made exclusively positive impression, registering excellent results in education.



Vigen Sargsyan delivered a lecture for the students of the university.