Armenia and China are strengthening defense relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan met today with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China Xu Qiliang.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, Xu Qiliang expressed his confidence that Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to China will give a new impetus to strengthening of Armenian-Chinese relations.



Vigen Sargsyan introduced the Vice Chairman to the perspectives and possibilities of expanding cooperation in defense.



The Armenian Defense Minister also noted that Armenia and China actively cooperate in military education and humanitarian sector, but challenges of our time demand closer collaboration.



CMC Vice Chairman stated that Armenia is a reliable and honest partner for China. The parties agreed to intensify efforts for strengthening cooperation.