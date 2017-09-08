Armenia and Poland are strengthening military ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister, Chairman of State Military Industrial Committee of the Defense Ministry David Pakhchanian has finished the four-day visit to Poland.

During the meetings with Poland’s Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bartosz Cichocki and Secretary of State in the Ministry of National Defence Bartosz Kownacki, the parties expressed high appreciation for the level of military-technical cooperation between the two countries and noted that it serves as a strong basis for discussion of new programs and projects.



Bartosz Kownacki thanked the Armenian side for participation in the prestigious defense industry expo in Kielce. He shared his hope that weapons and military technologies produced by Poland will interest Armenia and open new perspectives of cooperation.